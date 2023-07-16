Hotel Rates Soar up to Rs 1 Lakh for India-Pakistan Match in Ahmedabad

India-Pakistan match in cricket generates high anticipation and always sells out.

High demand for tickets and accommodation has led to a sharp increase in prices.

Limited number of rooms available near the large Narendra Modi Stadium.

The India-Pakistan match is one of the most anticipated matches in cricket, and it is always a sell-out. The high demand for tickets and accommodation has led to a sharp increase in prices.

In addition to the high demand, there are a few other factors that have contributed to the increase in hotel room rates.

First, the Narendra Modi Stadium is a relatively new stadium, and it is one of the largest in the world. This means that there is a limited number of rooms available in the immediate vicinity of the stadium. Second, the match is being held during the World Cup, which is a major sporting event.

This means that there is a high demand for accommodation in Ahmedabad in general, not just for the India-Pakistan match.

If you are planning to attend the match, you should be prepared to pay a premium for accommodation. You may want to consider staying in a hotel outside of Ahmedabad, as the rates there are likely to be lower. You should also book your hotel room as early as possible, as rooms are likely to sell out quickly.