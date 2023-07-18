World Aquatics C’ships: Wellbrock, Beck claim gold in 5km open water swimming

Florian Wellbrock and Leonie Beck won gold medals.

Germany won all 4 open water swimming events.

Wellbrock and Beck both expressed surprise at their victories.

Florian Wellbrock and Leonie Beck, both representing Germany, achieved remarkable victories in open water swimming at the World Aquatics Championships.

Wellbrock, who had already secured a gold medal in the 10km event, continued his success by claiming the men’s 5km title with a time of 53 minutes and 58 seconds. In the women’s race over the same distance, Beck emerged as the champion.

Wellbrock’s compatriot, Leonie Beck, accomplished a similar feat in the women’s category. The German duo showcased their dominance by winning both events.

In the men’s race, Gregorio Paltrinieri from Italy secured the silver medal with a time of 54:02.50, while Domenico Acerenza, also from Italy, finished in third place with a time of 54:04.20.