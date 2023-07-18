World Aquatics C’ships: Wellbrock, Beck claim gold in 5km open water swimming

Djokovic hints at retirement after Wimbledon loss to Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's singles final. Djokovic...
Florian Wellbrock and Leonie Beck, both representing Germany, achieved remarkable victories in open water swimming at the World Aquatics Championships.
Wellbrock, who had already secured a gold medal in the 10km event, continued his success by claiming the men’s 5km title with a time of 53 minutes and 58 seconds. In the women’s race over the same distance, Beck emerged as the champion.
Wellbrock’s compatriot, Leonie Beck, accomplished a similar feat in the women’s category. The German duo showcased their dominance by winning both events.
In the men’s race, Gregorio Paltrinieri from Italy secured the silver medal with a time of 54:02.50, while Domenico Acerenza, also from Italy, finished in third place with a time of 54:04.20.
Germany maintained an unblemished record in open water events, securing their fourth consecutive victory. Earlier in the day, Leonie Beck had already claimed the women’s 10km title, and she further added to her achievements by winning the women’s 5km race.
This success continued Germany’s dominance in open water swimming at the World Aquatics Championships, solidifying their position as the team to beat in these events.
“The feeling is amazing,” said Wellbrock. “It’s the fifth medal and the fourth gold for the team, and the second World Championships title for me. It’s amazing.”
The individual, aged 25, who had previously emerged victorious in the 10km competition during the 2019 Gwangju world championships and secured first place in the 5km event in Budapest last year, expressed the opinion that the shorter race was the more challenging of the two.
“Today the conditions were much harder than the 10k. The warm temperature, the water conditions and the air temperature,” he said.
“I was just looking for the gold medal and nothing more. In my mind it was just to win the race and it worked well.”
Beck, just like Wellbrock, expressed her astonishment at winning another race within a span of four days.
“I didn’t believe I could win a medal in the 5k after the hard 10k race,” she said. “Mentally it’s not easy, but I’m really happy that I could win the 5k. I would never have thought of it.”
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.