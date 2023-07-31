The PM will present prize money of Rs10 million to Hamza Khan.

Hamza won the World Junior Squash title in Melbourne, Australia.

This is Pakistan’s first World Junior Squash title in 37 years.

Advertisement

After winning the World Junior Squash title in Melbourne, Australia, young squash prodigy Hamza Khan is prepared to accept a monetary prize money of Rs. 10 million.

Pakistan’s historic victory last week put an end to a 37-year wait for the coveted crown; Jansher Khan was the previous player to do it in 1986.

On August 2, a formal ceremony with Shehbaz Sharif as the recipient of the monetary prize will take place at the Prime Minister’s House.

This celebration will commemorate the star’s outstanding work and commitment to elevating the nation on the world stage.

According to the media, the prime minister personally gave instructions for Hamza to receive the financial reward for his extraordinary victory.

Distinguished dignitaries, sports fans, and media representatives are anticipated at the celebration to pay tribute to Hamza’s outstanding accomplishments.

Advertisement

Notably, Hamza won the World Junior Squash Championship last week after outlasting Egyptian Mohamed Zakaria in Melbourne, Australia.

“Hamza trained under the Army Sports Directorate for over two months before heading to Australia for the World Junior Squash title,” coach Asif Khan said.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Javed Afridi Rewards Squash Champion Hamza Khan with Rs. 1 Million Hamza Khan just won the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne. Javed...