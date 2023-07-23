World Swimming Championship: Pakistan’s Amaan Siddiqui creates record

Emerging Asia Cup: Pakistan set India daunting target of 353 runs
Sixteen-year-old Mohammad Amaan Siddiqui from Pakistan set a new national record in the men’s 400-metre freestyle event in Fukuoka, Japan.
He achieved this feat on Sunday, clocking an impressive time of 4:12.29, surpassing his own previous national record of 4:15.78.
The 16-year-old Pakistani swimmer set a new national record but unfortunately did not make it to the final, securing the 50th position out of 55 swimmers.
He missed the qualifying spot by just 28 seconds, with only the top eight swimmers from all heats moving on to the final.
Australia’s Samuel Short emerged victorious in the 400m race with a remarkable finish time of 3:40.68.
Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaqui secured the second position, coming incredibly close to the Australian, as he finished with a time of 3:40.70, only separated by a minuscule difference.
The remaining contestants who secured a place in the top eight are Lukas Martens from Germany, Guilherme Costa from Brazil, Woomin Kim from Korea, Antonio Djakovic from Switzerland, Elijah Winnington from Australia, and Felix Auboeck from Austria.
