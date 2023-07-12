XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 13th July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.
These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).
The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.
XRP Price Today
|DATE
|XRP
|USD
|Today
|01
$0.3420765
XRP Price Prediction
The current price of XRP is $0.47 USD. It has decreased by 0.12% in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of XRP is $24.7 billion. There are 52.5 billion XRP coins in circulation, and the maximum supply is 100 billion coins.
