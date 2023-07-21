XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 22nd July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.
These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).
The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.
XRP Price Today
|DATE
|XRP
|USD
|Today
|01
Advertisement
$0.7852
XRP Price Prediction
As of today, the current live price of XRP is $0.785161 USD, and it has experienced a 0.99% decrease in value over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP is $2,010,297,365 USD. XRP holds the #4 position on CoinMarketCap’s ranking, with a live market cap of $41,255,568,190 USD. There are currently 52,544,091,958 XRP coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins. Please note that our XRP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.