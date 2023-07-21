XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 22nd July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.

These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.

XRP Price Today

Advertisement DATE XRP USD Today 01 Advertisement $0.7852 Advertisement XRP Price Prediction Advertisement As of today, the current live price of XRP is $0.785161 USD, and it has experienced a 0.99% decrease in value over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP is $2,010,297,365 USD. XRP holds the #4 position on CoinMarketCap’s ranking, with a live market cap of $41,255,568,190 USD. There are currently 52,544,091,958 XRP coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins. Please note that our XRP to USD price is updated in real-time. Advertisement Advertisement