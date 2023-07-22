XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 23rd July 2023

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), introduced in 2021, is a decentralized and open-source technology that offers various advantages.

These include its affordable transaction fees (at $0.0002), fast transaction settlement (within 3-5 seconds), high scalability (processing 1,500 transactions per second), and environmentally friendly nature (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

The XRPL is notable for being the first ledger to incorporate a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the ability to create custom tokens within its protocol. Since its inception in 2012, the XRP Ledger has operated reliably, with a total of 70 million ledgers successfully closed.

XRP Price Today

As of today, the current price of XRP against USD stands at approximately $0.768729, and it has experienced a 1.75% decrease in value over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP is around $1,393,092,512 USD. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP holds the #4 rank with a live market capitalization of approximately $40,392,148,009 USD. The total circulating supply of XRP coins is about 52,544,091,958, while the maximum supply is set at 100,000,000,000 XRP coins. It's important to note that these values are updated in real-time.