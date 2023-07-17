Advertisement
Yasir Sultan Claims Bronze in Javelin Throw at Asian Athletics Championship

  • Yasir Sultan’s throw was his personal best.
  • He is the first Pakistani javelin thrower to win a medal.
  • It is also a source of inspiration for other young Pakistani athletes.
Pakistan’s javelin thrower, Mohammad Yasir Sultan, secured an impressive victory by claiming the bronze medal at the Asian Athletics Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Yasir Sultan impressed everyone with a remarkable throw of 79.93 meters, showcasing his exceptional skills and earning Pakistan’s solitary medal in the current championship.

Although there were some close calls in other competitions, Sultan’s achievement has filled the entire nation with pride and admiration for his remarkable abilities.

Roderick Genki Dean from Japan claimed the gold medal with an impressive throw of 83.15 meters, while the silver medal was secured by Manu Devarakeshavi Prakash from India, who achieved a distance of 81.01 meters.

The accomplishments of Yasir Sultan highlight the untapped potential and talent within Pakistan that deserves recognition and opportunities to showcase their abilities on the global stage.

