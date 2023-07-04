Yorkshire Implements Beefed-Up Security For Third Ashes Test.

Jonny Bairstow physically removed one of the protesters.

Australian cricket team is currently ahead in five-match series.

In response to the disruption caused by ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, Yorkshire County Cricket Club has increased security measures for the upcoming third Test at Headingley.

During the second Test, after the first over on the opening day, the protesters entered the field, releasing powder as they approached the pitch. Security staff and players quickly intervened and managed to apprehend the intruders.

England player Jonny Bairstow physically removed one of the protesters from the field before letting him go outside the boundary. The powder was promptly cleared by the ground staff, and play resumed after a delay of approximately five minutes.

The conduct of the spectators towards the Australian players will be under close scrutiny, particularly in light of the contentious dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on the last day of the second Test, which resulted in booing from the crowd.

Additionally, there were instances of verbal abuse directed at the Australian players by members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the Long Room of the stadium.

“Clearly, some incidents at Lord’s have heightened the interest and exposure of the third test,” the club said in a statement on Monday.

“The wellbeing of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe.

“We will continue to work closely with both ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture.”

Yorkshire has enlisted a group of “sprinter stewards” to safeguard against protesters trespassing through the initial perimeter security.

The Australian cricket team is currently ahead in the five-match series, winning two matches.

Earlier this year, demonstrations organized by the group ‘Just Stop Oil’ have caused disturbances at various sporting occasions in England, such as the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

Schedule of remaining Ashes matches

Third Test (Clean Slate Headingley) – Thursday July 6 – Monday July 10

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) – Wednesday July 19 – Sunday July 23

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) – Thursday July 27 – Monday July 31