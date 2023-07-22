Zaman Khan showcases his skills as ‘last over specialist’ during GLT20 Canada match

Zaman Khan shined during the GLT20 Canada match.

He defended 13 runs in the final over.

Shahid Afridi scored 23 runs in his GLT20 Canada cameo.

Pakistani fast bowler Zaman Khan once again showcased why he is renowned as the ‘last over specialist’ during the Global T20 (GLT20) Canada match between Toronto Nationals (TN) and Vancouver Knights (VK) on Friday.

Playing for TN, Zaman was tasked with defending 13 runs in the final over against the explosive South African batter Rassie van der Dussen.

Despite Dussen’s reputation as one of the best T20 players globally, he struggled to score against Zaman Khan’s determination.

In the crucial over, Zaman allowed only a single to Fabian Allen and followed it up with two dot balls to Dussen. He then dismissed Dussen on the final delivery, conceding only three runs in the over, leading his team to their first win of the tournament.

TN ultimately won the game by nine runs, and Zaman finished his outstanding spell with figures of 27 runs given away in three overs while claiming a wicket.

In the first innings, TN posted a total of 151 runs in 20 overs, with Colin Munro being the top-scorer for his team, scoring 78 runs off 45 balls, including 12 boundaries.

Additionally, former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi had a brief yet entertaining cameo, scoring 23 runs off 12 balls with two fours and two sixes, showcasing that he still possesses his trademark explosive batting style, ending with an impressive strike rate of 191.66.

