Zaman Khan to make The Hundred debut with Manchester Originals

Zaman Khan is a death-overs bowler who has taken 84 wickets.

Manchester Originals will be including Pakistan's fast bowler Zaman Khan in their lineup for The Hundred tournament. He has been brought in as a replacement for Joshua Little from Ireland and will be joining the team on a short-term deal starting from August 16. Zaman Khan is renowned for his exceptional skills as a death-overs bowler in T20 cricket. At just 21 years of age, he has already played in 63 T20 matches, taking an impressive 84 wickets at an average of 21.33, with his best bowling figures being 4-16.

In March of this year, a talented right-arm bowler from Pakistan made his international debut against Afghanistan. Since then, he has participated in six T20Is and has been remarkable with an economy rate of 6.66.

The Originals, a team in a cricket league, is led by English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, and they have Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir as part of their squad.

In another event, during The Hundred Draft in March, the Welsh Fire acquired Pakistan’s fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. However, the team couldn’t secure the services of Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan due to their limited availability.

Oval Invincibles have selected Pacer Ihsanullah for their team. He was the standout player in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), having taken an impressive 22 wickets with an economy rate of 7.59.

The event is scheduled to kick off on August 1, and the final will be held on August 27 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

In the previous year’s men’s competition, Trent Rockets emerged as the champions, defeating Manchester Originals in the title match.

On the other hand, in the women’s competition, the Oval Invincibles secured victory once again by beating Southern Brave, a rematch of the 2021 final, making it their second consecutive win in the tournament.

