Zambia to focus on football ahead of Women’s World Cup

In their first participation at the Women’s World Cup, Zambia will be firmly focused on the game of football, according to captain Barbra Banda, who made the announcement upon the team’s arrival in New Zealand on Wednesday.

The Zambian FA and FIFA are looking into claims of sexual assault in the women’s national team organization that appeared on social media last year.

When questioned about the charges, coach Bruce Mwape curtly replied, “No comment,” while forward Banda claimed that the players were entirely focused on their tournament opener on July 22 against former world champions Japan.

“I’m not in a position of answering that because I’m just a player, my job is to be on the pitch, not on the technical side,” Banda told reporters in Hamilton.

“Mostly I think as players our mind is just on the pitch, the rest we leave to the management and whatever comes up it’s up to them. Our job is just to work on the pitch.”

Zambia, which is rated 77 in the world, will hope to pull off a few surprises at the World Cup after drawing 3-3 with Switzerland and defeating two-time world winners Germany in a recent friendly.

“Well, it was a good game for us and a good preparation for the World Cup,” said Banda, who scored three goals throughout the two games, including the game-winning goal against Germany in stoppage time.

“You know, Germany is not a pushover team but I think we really tried our best and at the end of the day, we carried through maximum points that was important for us.”

The Zambians play top European team Spain in Auckland after facing Japan at Waikato Stadium and then play Costa Rica back in Hamilton to complete their Group C schedule.

“My aim and focus is to the World Cup and my fans, just to get ready for me, I’m there to do my level best and to do what I love most,” Banda added.

