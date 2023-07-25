Zuckerberg’s Blue Belt Achievement Ahead of Musk Fight

Zuckerberg honors coach Dave Camarillo for receiving a fifth-degree black belt.

Camarillo praises Zuckerberg’s dedication and passion for jiu-jitsu.

Musk seen training with former MMA star Georges St-Pierre (GSP).

Advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, achieved another milestone in his combat sports journey by advancing in the jiu-jitsu ranks and earning a Blue Belt. In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old shared images of his accomplishment and expressed gratitude to his coach, Dave Camarillo, for receiving a fifth-degree black belt. Zuckerberg also mentioned his promotion to compete at the blue belt level for the Guerilla Jiu-Jitsu San Jose team.

Coach Camarillo praised Zuckerberg’s determination and dedication to his jiu-jitsu training. He noted that Zuckerberg is an exceptional worker and stands out among successful individuals who seldom venture into physical pursuits like jiu-jitsu and MMA. According to Camarillo, Zuckerberg’s passion for the sport is evident in his rigorous training and commitment.

The potential fight between Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, appears to be on track as Zuckerberg has been training diligently with professionals. He has expressed a desire to train with renowned grappler Gordon Ryan to further refine his skills. Meanwhile, Musk has also been serious about his preparation, training with former MMA star Georges St-Pierre (GSP).

The possibility of the fight taking place in the Octagon has drawn interest from legendary UFC fighter Conor McGregor. He stated his willingness to personally assist Musk in his training against Zuckerberg if the fight is conducted under the UFC banner. McGregor emphasized that the UFC’s involvement is essential for his participation.

As the two tech moguls continue their training and preparation, fans eagerly await further updates on the potential match between Zuckerberg and Musk, which promises to be an intriguing and high-profile event.

Also Read PSG Agrees to $333 Million Bid from Al-Hilal for Kylian Mbappe PSG accepts £259 million bid from Al-Hilal for Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe granted...