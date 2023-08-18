AB de Villiers Unveils ICC World Cup 2023 Semi-Finalists Selection

AB de Villiers names top four teams for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Australia, England, and South Africa chosen as strong contenders for semi-finals.

De Villiers predicts India to win the World Cup on home soil.

Former South African wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers has named his top four teams for the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India later this year in October.

De Villiers revealed his thoughts in an intriguing session on his YouTube channel, naming a trio of non-subcontinental countries – Australia, England, and South Africa – as his strongest challengers to make the tournament’s final four.

“I have gone with three non-subcontinental teams, which is very risky, but I will stick to it,” De Villiers said.

The cricket legend went on to predict that the host country, India, would eventually win the World Cup, with the tournament’s conclusion serving as a fairy-tale ending for the home team.

Despite admitting Pakistan’s good chances of qualifying, De Villiers threw his support behind his native South Africa to secure a semi-final berth.

His decision to include South Africa in the top quartet was based on the team’s potential and skills.

“Our boys [South African squad] will be there, we’ve got a very good team, a bit inexperienced, but a very good team. I know Rob Walter, our white ball coach, knows exactly what he is doing,” he added.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be held in India in October and November, with a total of ten competing teams.

The event is expected to begin on October 5, with the final match on November 19.

