Afghanistan Cricket Board offers free entry for fans during Pakistan series

  • Pakistan and Afghanistan will play a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka.
  • The matches will be held in Hambantota and Colombo.
  • The national cricket team is currently training for the series.
An announcement has been made for cricket fans about the upcoming three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During the Pak-Afghan One Day International series taking place in Sri Lanka, cricket fans have the opportunity to attend the matches at the stadium without needing tickets, as the Afghanistan Cricket Board is hosting the matches.

The initial one-day international match between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set for August 22, followed by the second match on August 24, and the third on August 26. These series of matches are planned to occur in Hambantota and Colombo.

Meanwhile, the national cricket team players engaged in a training camp ahead of the Afghanistan series.

