Air Chief pledges full support to Hamza for future events

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu met with World Junior Squash champion Hamza Khan in Islamabad today to congratulate him on his recent victory in Australia. During their meeting, the Air Chief offered his full support to the talented young athlete for his future pursuits.

“The nation is proud of Hamza Khan who brought laurels to the country by winning the World Championship after 36 years. Such players are an asset for the country and a beacon for other youngsters to emulate,

“We have introduced a systematic profiling process of young talent which would go a long way in professional grooming of our squash players through assessment of their physical and technical skills, as well as their mental and emotional attributes,” he said.

Hamza achieved a significant victory by defeating Egypt's Mohamed Zakaria in the final, winning with a scoreline of 10-12, 14-12, 11-3, and 11-6. This triumph marked Pakistan's first junior squash title in 37 years, leading to nationwide celebrations. Upon his return, Hamza received a heroic welcome at the airport. Sidhu, the President of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), also praised the coaching staff for their efforts in preparing the young talent for the global tournament.

“Pakistan Air Force would continue to take revolutionary steps for the promotion of Squash in the country. I would like to appreciate coaching staff here for their hard work,” he said.

He expressed admiration for the PSF's dedicated endeavors to revive the former greatness of Squash and had optimistic expectations that Pakistan, with the unwavering determination and genuine commitment of players like Hamza, would regain its dominance in the world of Squash.