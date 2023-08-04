Advertisement
AIU reprimands Mwangi for attending online courses during doping ban

  • AIU reprimands Mwangi for attending online courses during doping ban.
  • Mwangi attended the World Athletics’ Gender Leadership Course.
  • The AIU apologized for their oversight.
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) issued a reprimand to Joel Maina Mwangi, a Kenyan runner who was previously banned, on Friday.

The reprimand came after he participated in two online courses organized by World Athletics. As per the conditions of his ban, Mwangi was not allowed to take part in any activities organized by the athletics body.

In June 2022, Mwangi received a three-year ban due to a violation of the anti-doping rules. The ban explicitly stated that he could only participate in anti-doping education or rehabilitation programs and was not authorized to attend any other courses.

Despite these restrictions, Mwangi attended the World Athletics’ Gender Leadership Course in April and the Technical Officials Education and Certification System course in May of this same year.

The AIU acknowledged that Mwangi was attempting to improve himself by enrolling in educational programs during his ban, but they were unaware that these programs were prohibited because they did not involve in-person attendance.

The AIU apologized for their oversight. Since Mwangi promptly admitted his mistake when informed, the AIU decided to issue only a reprimand and did not extend his ban, which will conclude on June 22, 2025.

