Alcaraz survives Hurkacz thriller to reach Canadian Open quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Hubert Hurkacz in a three-set thriller at the Canadian Open.

Alcaraz said he didn’t know what happened during the third set.

Alcaraz said that big players have the ability to find a way to stay alive in tough matches.

In his 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(3) victory over Hubert Hurkacz, the 15th seed, on Thursday at the Canadian Open, Carlos Alcaraz admitted he was unaware of what transpired during the third set.

The 20-year-old dropped the opening set, came back in the second, and soon seized a 5-2 lead in the deciding before fluffing match points, allowing his opponent to tie the match up. Alcaraz, though, was able to secure the win in the tiebreak and proceed to the quarterfinals.

After the game, the Spaniard noted that successful players usually find a way to win.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what happened,” Alcaraz said of his loss of form during the final set in Toronto. “I started feeling bad in that moment.

“I couldn’t feel the right way in my shots. What I was thinking was to stay calm, try to find a way to overcome the problems and find the good feeling again. I think at 5-6 serving, I started to feel better.

“The big players have that feeling to find a way to stay alive and try to end the match playing well.”

Alcaraz, the Wimbledon tennis winner, will play Tommy Paul, the 12th seed, after a 14-match winning streak.

“In the tough moments you have to believe in yourself, try to go for it,” said Alcaraz, whose style of play has been described by former world number one Andy Murray as “kamikaze” at times.

“It doesn’t matter if you win or not. You have to believe you are going to play your best in that moment, try to play aggressive. I think in the two tie-breaks I did pretty well. That’s why I got the win.”

