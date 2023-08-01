Alex Morgan unhappy with US performance despite reaching round of 16

The team drew 0-0 against Portugal.

On Tuesday in Auckland, the United States made it to the round of 16 in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup. However, co-captain Alex Morgan expressed her dissatisfaction with the goalless draw against Portugal, as her team missed numerous opportunities to score. Despite being four-time champions, the United States had a tough time against the tournament's newcomers, and they were almost defeated when Portugal's Ana Capeta hit the post during stoppage time.

“(We) should have solved problems a little bit better on the field, made a little bit better decisions… and taken advantage of the opportunities given to us,” said Morgan.

“We didn’t do that in a lot of ways in the game and that’s why the scoreline was the way that it was.”

The US team secured the second spot in Group E, trailing behind the Netherlands, with whom they played to a 1-1 draw, following a convincing 3-0 victory against Vietnam in their initial match.

American fans are accustomed to witnessing their team leading the group, but the situation was different for Morgan, who had experienced being in a team that finished behind Sweden during the 2011 group stage.

Despite finishing second in the group in 2011, the US team managed to advance to the final, only to face a heartbreaking loss to Japan in a penalty shootout.

“We missed some big chances, I did as well. We should have put some in the back of the net and we didn’t. We own that. We’re not happy with the performance we put out there but at the same time, we’re moving on,” Morgan told reporters.

“Now it’s (about) coming back together knowing that we have all of the pieces to make it all way but putting that all together.”

Remaining group stage matches

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy

Group F: Panama vs. France

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia

