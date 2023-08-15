Andy Murray pulls out of Cincinnati Open to focus on US Open

Andy Murray withdrew from the Cincinnati Open.

Murray is focusing on the US Open, which starts later this month.

Murray is looking to perform well at the US Open.

Late on Monday, Andy Murray’s participation in the Cincinnati Open was canceled due to his ongoing recovery from an abdominal strain.

The British player’s focus is on competing in the US Open, the last major tennis tournament of the year, slated to start later this month.

Murray, who is 36 years old, had already withdrawn from the Canadian Open last week, where he had to miss his round of 16 match against eventual champion Jannik Sinner. This injury was a result of his lengthy matches against Lorenzo Sonego and Max Purcell, which totaled almost five hours on the court.

As per the ATP, the governing body of men’s tennis, a lucky loser will take Murray’s spot in the Cincinnati Open draw. He was originally scheduled to face the 11th seed from Russia, Karen Khachanov, in the opening round.

Ranked 36th in the world, Murray has achieved his highest ranking since his hip resurfacing surgery in 2019. He has also been included in the British Davis Cup team for their group stage ties in the Finals, set to take place after the US Open.

The US Open is scheduled to occur from August 28 to September 10 at Flushing Meadows.

In previous statements, Murray expressed that he still considers himself a competitive player on grass and feels like a “top 10” player in the world in that aspect.

“It is hard to put numbers on it like that but yes, I would fancy myself against a lot of them,” Murray replied when asked if he still considers himself a top 10 player in the world on grass. “Last year I won against [Nick] Kyrgios who made the final of Wimbledon. I won against [Stefanos] Tsitsipas – it is probably not his favorite surface but he is one of the best players in the world.”

Murray also admitted that he believes that he is playing better than last year.

“And I’m playing better this year than I was last year. But it is kind of irrelevant if you say that. You have to perform and win the matches on the court and it is up to me to show that in the next four or five weeks.”

