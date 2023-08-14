Arda Guler ruled out for six weeks after knee surgery

“Our player Arda Guler has been operated on today for arthroscopy of the right knee under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services,” the club stated in a brief statement.

“Guler will begin his recovery process in the next few days.”

The 18-year-old became the fifth summer acquisition for Los Blancos, securing a deal worth €18 million plus potential extras. The agreement also included a clause for a percentage of any future sale.

Unfortunately, the young Turkish player sustained an injury during a training session while the team was on their pre-season tour in the United States. Due to this injury, he was unable to participate in any matches during the tour.

The club officially announced his injury, specifying that he had suffered a partial tear of the internal meniscus in his right knee. This type of injury typically requires surgery, a recommendation supported by most medical specialists.

Real Madrid has been facing significant challenges recently. Within the past week alone, their primary goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and center-back Eder Militao both sustained Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries, putting them out of action for the remainder of the season.

Militao, aged 25, injured his left knee during a match against Athletic Bilbao. In the 47th minute of the game, while attempting to contest the ball, he slipped on the wet surface and twisted his left knee.

On the other hand, Courtois injured his left knee while attempting to retrieve a ball in a training game. The best-case scenario for his return to play is in April. To address Courtois’ absence, Real Madrid has temporarily signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan for a year.

Despite these setbacks, the club has decided not to pursue a new center-back signing to replace Militao. The team’s strategy is to rely on a central defensive partnership between Antonio Rudiger, who previously overcame an ACL injury in 2016, and David Alaba. In case of need, Nacho Fernandez will serve as a backup defender.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.