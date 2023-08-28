Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney moves to Real Sociedad

Kieran Tierney has joined Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.

Tierney has played more than 120 games for Arsenal.

Tierney is looking to get regular playing time at Real Sociedad.

Kieran Tierney, a left-back for Arsenal, has joined Real Sociedad on a season-long loan, both clubs announced on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Scotland international played more than 120 games for Arsenal since moving from Celtic in 2019. Although he started just six of his 27 Premier League games last season, Arsenal finished second to Manchester City.

Tierney was not included in the team for Arsenal’s three league games this season but did make an appearance as a substitute in the Community Shield victory over City earlier this month.

On Saturday, Real Sociedad will welcome Granada at home and Tierney can’t wait for it.

Real Sociedad has three points after three La Liga games so far.

