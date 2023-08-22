Arteta hails Arsenal’s defensive resilience after 10-man win

Advertisement Arsenal won the match 1-0 despite playing with 10 men.

Martin Ødegaard scored the winning goal from the penalty spot.

Arsenal players celebrated exuberantly after the match. Arsenal managed to secure a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace despite playing with a one-man disadvantage for approximately 30 minutes. The team's defender, Takehiro Tomiyasu, was shown a red card in the 67th minute for tugging at Jordan Ayew's shirt. This expulsion came after Tomiyasu had already received a yellow card for time-wasting earlier in the second half. The match concluded with an intense finale, prompting Arsenal players to celebrate exuberantly, akin to winning a championship, once the referee blew the final whistle.

“It shows how much we want it,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said of the celebrations.

“When you see the players on the bench … they have to come and help the team. They were magnificent and they changed the dynamic of the game. I say thank you so much to them because they really contributed to winning the game,” he added.

Arteta mentioned that teams would require a period to adapt to the stringent time-wasting rules, which have resulted in an increase in both yellow cards and extra time being allocated at the conclusion of each half.

Advertisement

"It's going to be very difficult for us. I guarantee you, we will have to play with 10 or maybe with nine or with eight depending where we put the standards and the level. We can play eight against eight, it can be very entertaining," the 41-year-old said.

Roy Hodgson, the manager of Crystal Palace and a seasoned figure in the managerial world for the past 50 years, also expressed his thoughts on the recent rule changes, much like Arteta. He has encountered numerous adjustments throughout his extensive career.

“These rules and these ideas are thrust upon us, we don’t have too much say in the matter, but we have to learn to live with them,” he told Sky Sports.

Martin Ødegaard netted the solitary goal of the game by successfully converting a penalty in the 54th minute. Arsenal has managed victories in both of their matches in the recent Premier League season, placing them in the third spot on the standings.