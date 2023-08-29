Asia Cup 2023 Afghanistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing

The official schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup has been announced, with the tournament to be played jointly in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament will start on August 30 and will run until September 17.

The six teams competing in the tournament are Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal. They will be divided into two groups of three, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Fours. The top two teams from the Super Fours will then compete in the final.

The tournament will start with Pakistan hosting Nepal in Multan. The marquee India-Pakistan clash will be held in Kandy on September 2. If both teams qualify for the Super Fours, they will meet at the same venue again on September 10.

The final will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Afghanistan matches in the 2023 Asia Cup:

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Lahore, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

September 5: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Lahore, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

The Afghanistan team will play their first match against Bangladesh in Lahore on September 3. Their second and last group stage match will be against Sri Lanka in Lahore on September 5.

The top two teams from Group B will qualify for the Super Fours. If Afghanistan finishes in the top two, they will play the Super Fours matches in Sri Lanka. The final will also be played in Sri Lanka.

