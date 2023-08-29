Asia Cup 2023 Afghanistan Squad: Full Pakistan Team Player List

Asia Cup 2023 spotlight on Afghanistan’s squad reveal.

Afghanistan aims for mix of experience and emerging talent.

Squad composition crucial with batting, bowling, fielding balance

The stage is set for the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023, and all eyes are fixed on Afghanistan’s squad announcement. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the revelation of the players chosen to represent Afghanistan in this prestigious tournament. With a blend of experience and emerging talent, Afghanistan’s selectors face the task of crafting a cohesive squad that can excel on the grand stage of the Asia Cup. The squad’s composition, marked by a combination of skilled batting, bowling prowess, and agile fielding, holds the key to Afghanistan’s performance and aspirations in the tournament.

Concurrently, the cricketing world is equally focused on the comprehensive Pakistan team player list. The anticipation is high as fans, experts, and followers eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the players who will form Pakistan’s contingent for the Asia Cup. This event serves as a valuable platform for Pakistan to gauge their strengths against formidable Asian opponents, while also fine-tuning strategies in preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup. As the countdown to the Asia Cup continues, Afghanistan and Pakistan’s squads are poised to engage in a captivating cricketing showdown, capturing the attention of fans and shaping the narrative of the tournament.

Asia Cup 2023 Afghanistan Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

