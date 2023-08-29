Asia Cup 2023 All Teams Squads, Fixtures, Player’s List

The Asia Cup starts next week, hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

It helps Asian teams get ready for the big ICC ODI World Cup in October.

The upcoming Asia Cup is generating excitement as it approaches its start from August 30 to September 17. Unlike previous editions, this year’s tournament will have the unique setup of being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The competition will feature six top teams from Asia, and it will be played in the One Day International (ODI) format. The Asia Cup holds particular significance as it serves as a preparatory platform for the participating Asian teams in their journey towards the highly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup.

This tournament, acting as a pre-cursor to the ODI World Cup, will provide valuable opportunities for teams to fine-tune their strategies, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and build momentum before the grand ICC event. With the ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in India in October, the Asia Cup becomes even more critical for teams seeking to make a mark on the global stage.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have taken on the responsibility of hosting this prestigious event, and their efforts to create a conducive and competitive atmosphere are eagerly anticipated. As teams from across Asia come together, cricket enthusiasts can expect to witness thrilling matches, intense rivalries, and outstanding performances from some of the world’s finest cricketers.

The Asia Cup’s role as a stepping stone to the ODI World Cup adds an extra layer of significance to the tournament. As the teams gather to compete, the cricketing world will be watching closely to gauge the form, strategies, and potential contenders for the upcoming mega ICC event in India.

Full Schedule for the Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 will include 13 One-Day International (ODI) matches. Pakistan will host four matches over two locations, while Sri Lanka will host the rest.

The event will begin with six group-stage matches, followed by the Super 4s. The final will be played between the two teams that finish first and second in the Super 4s.

Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures:

Group Stage –

Pakistan vs Nepal on August 30 in Multan

Pakistan Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka on August 31 in Kandy

Sri Lanka India vs Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy,

Sri Lanka Bangladesh vs Afghanistan on September 3 in Lahore,

Pakistan India vs Nepal on September 4 in Kandy,

Sri Lanka Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka on September 5 in Lahore, Pakistan

Super 4s

A1 v B2 on September 6 in Lahore, Pakistan

B1 v B2 on September 9 in Colombo, Sri Lanka

A1 v A2 on September 10 in Colombo, Sri Lanka

A2 v B1 on September 12 in Colombo, Sri Lanka

A1 v B1 on September 14 in Colombo, Sri Lanka

A2 v B2 on September 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Final

September 17 in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads

India Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Afghanistan Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Afghanistan Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Nepal Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Shyam Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato and Arjun Saud.

Sri Lanka Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Bangladesh Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.