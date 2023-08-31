Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Elects to Bat First Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka faces injuries, key players like Hasaranga and Chameera absent.

Bangladesh, in their inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2023, have secured the toss and chosen to bat first against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is grappling with injuries within their squad, with key players such as all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara absent from the Asian event. Conversely, Bangladesh has faced a significant setback as wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das has been ruled out of the tournament.

Speaking after the toss, Shakib Al Hasan, the skipper for Bangladesh, mentioned the team’s strategy for the match. He expressed confidence in their ability to perform well, particularly given Sri Lanka’s strength at home. Focusing on the current match, he emphasized the need to outperform Sri Lanka in the 100-over game. Bangladesh plans to employ a balanced lineup featuring three spinners and three seamers.

Sri Lanka’s captain, Dasun Shanaka, also shared his thoughts post-toss. He indicated that the toss might have worked to their advantage due to the possibility of rain. Despite having injuries among their main players, Shanaka expressed assurance in their comprehensive coverage of all areas. He anticipated a pitch with a propensity for turn, given that the Lanka Premier League (LPL) was hosted at the same venue. Excitement surrounds the Asia Cup, with fans rallying behind the team. Shanaka elaborated on their team composition, which consists of six batters, two allrounders, and three bowlers. Pathirana and Wellalage were highlighted as participants in the match.

Bangladesh’s squad, under the leadership of the seasoned Shakib Al Hasan, features experienced players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mehedi Hassan.

Lineups

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

