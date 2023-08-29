Asia Cup 2023 Bangladesh Schedule: Venue & Match timing

The official schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup has been announced, with the tournament to be played jointly in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament will start on August 30 and will run until September 17.

The six teams competing in the tournament are Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal. They will be divided into two groups of three, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Fours. The top two teams from the Super Fours will then compete in the final.

The tournament will start with Pakistan hosting Nepal in Multan. The marquee India-Pakistan clash will be held in Kandy on September 2. If both teams qualify for the Super Fours, they will meet at the same venue again on September 10.

The final will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Bangladesh’s matches in the 2023 Asia Cup:

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Lahore, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

September 10: A1 vs A2, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 15: A2 vs B2, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

The first match will be against Sri Lanka in Kandy on August 31. The second match will be against Afghanistan in Lahore on September 3. The third match will be against the winner of Group A in Colombo on September 10. The fourth match will be against the runner-up of Group A in Colombo on September 15.

