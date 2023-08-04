Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023: Exciting Cricket Action and Intense Rivalries Ahead

Asia Cup 2023: Exciting Cricket Action and Intense Rivalries Ahead

Articles
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023: Exciting Cricket Action and Intense Rivalries Ahead

Asia Cup 2023: Exciting Cricket Action and Intense Rivalries Ahead

Advertisement
  • Asia Cup 2023 to begin on August 30 in Multan under 50-over format.
  • Star Sports releases an ad to pique interest among Asian cricket fans.
  • Highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash on September 2 in Kandy.
Advertisement

The Asia Cup 2023 is planned to begin on August 30 in Multan. After nearly five years, the event will be played under a 50-over format.

To pique the interest of Asian cricket fans, Star Sports has released an ad for the Asian event.

The promo depicts an intense Pakistan-India rivalry, a confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a meeting between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and excited Asian supporters.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host the Asia Cup in 2023. Four matches will be held in Pakistan, with the rest nine taking place in Sri Lanka. at the tournament’s opening match, Pakistan will face Nepal on August 30 at Multan.

The much-anticipated encounter between Pakistan and India will take place on September 2 in Kandy. The event’s final will be held on September 17 in Colombo.

Also Read

Tamim Iqbal Steps Down as Bangladesh’s ODI Captain Due to Injury
Tamim Iqbal Steps Down as Bangladesh’s ODI Captain Due to Injury

Decision made to allow time to find a new captain for ICC...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story