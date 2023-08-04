Asia Cup 2023: Exciting Cricket Action and Intense Rivalries Ahead

Asia Cup 2023 to begin on August 30 in Multan under 50-over format.

Star Sports releases an ad to pique interest among Asian cricket fans.

Highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash on September 2 in Kandy.

The Asia Cup 2023 is planned to begin on August 30 in Multan. After nearly five years, the event will be played under a 50-over format.

To pique the interest of Asian cricket fans, Star Sports has released an ad for the Asian event.

The promo depicts an intense Pakistan-India rivalry, a confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a meeting between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and excited Asian supporters.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host the Asia Cup in 2023. Four matches will be held in Pakistan, with the rest nine taking place in Sri Lanka. at the tournament’s opening match, Pakistan will face Nepal on August 30 at Multan.

The much-anticipated encounter between Pakistan and India will take place on September 2 in Kandy. The event’s final will be held on September 17 in Colombo.

