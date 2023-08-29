Asia Cup 2023 India Schedule: Venue & Match timing

The official schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup has been announced, with the tournament to be played jointly in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament will start on August 30 and will run until September 17.

The six teams competing in the tournament are Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal. They will be divided into two groups of three, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Fours. The top two teams from the Super Fours will then compete in the final.

The tournament will start with Pakistan hosting Nepal in Multan. The marquee India-Pakistan clash will be held in Kandy on September 2. If both teams qualify for the Super Fours, they will meet at the same venue again on September 10.

India’s matches in the 2023 Asia Cup:

August 30: vs Nepal, Multan, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

September 2: vs Pakistan, Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 4: vs Nepal, Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 10: vs Pakistan/A1, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 14: vs B1, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

The India-Pakistan match on September 2 will be the most anticipated match of the tournament. The two teams have not played each other in a bilateral series since 2012 due to political tensions between the two countries.

The India-Nepal matches will be played in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The first match will be a group stage match, while the second match will be a Super Fours match.

The India’s final match of the group stage will be against the winner of Group B, which will be decided after the first round of matches. The Super Fours will then be played, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the final.

The final of the Asia Cup will be played on September 17 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

