Asia Cup 2023 Live score: Pakistan vs. Nepal Live score | Match 1
Nepal will debut in the 2023 Asia Cup against the hosts Pakistan today at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.
The match will begin at 02:30 pm PST at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.
Squads
Pakistan vs. Nepal Live Score:
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first
Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the first match of the ACC Asia Cup 2023. Scheduled between August 30 and September 17, the Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, due to security concerns, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined to send their team to Pakistan. As a result, not all Asia Cup matches will occur in Pakistan. Out of the total matches,...
The first maiden over of the tournament! Sompal Kami bowls a disciplined over! ✌️#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Edged and gone! 😟
Karan KC bowls a great delivery to send back the dangerous Fakhar Zaman! 😍#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Bulls eye! 🥸
Chaos in the middle and Imam-Ul-Haq is run out!
Pakistan 25/2 (6.1 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
🇵🇰 44/2 at the end of the first power play!
Can the Nepal 🇳🇵 spinners make further breakthroughs in the next passage of play? #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
50 runs partnership between Babar & Rizwan from 61 balls. #PAKvsNEP pic.twitter.com/x7dBMDxg5L
— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) August 30, 2023
🇳🇵 spinners are bowling in tandem!
Pakistan 91/2 (20 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Another run out! 😫
Rizwan departs – Pakistan 111/3 (23.4 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
Sandeep Lamichhane strikes! Salman Ali Agha hits to straight to point.
Pakistan 124/4 (27.5 overs) #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2023
