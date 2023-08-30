Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs. Nepal Live | Match 1

Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing
The official schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup has been announced, with...
Nepal will make its debut in the 2023 Asia Cup against the hosts Pakistan today at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.
It is noteworthy to mention that the Men in Green has recently claimed the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings after they whitewashed Afghanistan in a 3-match ODI series in Sri Lanka.
The match can be live streamed in Pakistan on the Tamasha app for free from 02:00 PM onwards.
The match will be broadcast live on PTV Sports.
Pakistan – Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir
Nepal – Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh
