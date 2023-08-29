Asia Cup 2023 Nepal Schedule: Venue & Match timing

The official schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup has been announced, with the tournament to be played jointly in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament will start on August 30 and will run until September 17.

The six teams competing in the tournament are Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal. They will be divided into two groups of three, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Fours. The top two teams from the Super Fours will then compete in the final.

The tournament will start with Pakistan hosting Nepal in Multan. The marquee India-Pakistan clash will be held in Kandy on September 2. If both teams qualify for the Super Fours, they will meet at the same venue again on September 10.

The final will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Matches of Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup:

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

September 4: India vs Nepal, Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

Nepal will play their first match against Pakistan in Multan on August 30. They will then play against India in Kandy on September 4.

The other matches of Nepal in the tournament will depend on how they perform in the group stage. If they qualify for the Super Fours, they will play against the top two teams from Group B.

