Asia Cup 2023 Nepal Squad: Full Pakistan Team Player List

Asia Cup 2023 focuses on Nepal squad's anticipation.

Nepal aims for a mix of experience and new talent.

Pakistan’s team list is also highly awaited.

The forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 has set the cricketing world abuzz, and the spotlight now falls on the Nepal squad. Fans and enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of Nepal’s chosen players who will carry the nation’s hopes in this prestigious tournament. With excitement building, Nepal’s selectors face the task of assembling a squad that showcases both experienced players and emerging talents, aiming for a well-rounded team that can make its mark on the grand stage of the Asia Cup.

Simultaneously, all eyes are on the comprehensive Pakistan team player list. Cricket aficionados are eager to explore the lineup of players who will represent Pakistan in the same tournament. The Asia Cup serves as a platform for teams like Pakistan to demonstrate their strengths and strategies ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the unveiling of the full team roster. As anticipation grows and discussions flourish, the stage is set for an exciting showdown where Nepal and Pakistan’s squads will take center stage in the grand cricketing spectacle of the Asia Cup 2023.

Asia Cup 2023 Nepal Squad

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Shyam Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato and Arjun Saud.