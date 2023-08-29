Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: When and where to watch Live Streaming?

The ceremony will feature performances by some of the biggest names in Pakistani music and entertainment.

There will also be a parade of the participating teams and a fireworks display.

The ceremony is expected to be a major draw and is sure to get the fans excited for the tournament.

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 will kick-start on Wednesday, August 30 with co-hosts Pakistan squaring off against Nepal in Multan. Before the match, an opening ceremony will be held in the Multan Cricket Stadium to mark the beginning of the continental event.

The ceremony will start before the first match, which will begin at 3 PM. It will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

The Asia Cup 2023 reverts to the 50-over format this year, after being played in the T20 format last year. It is also a final chance for Asia’s cricketing giants to size each other up before October’s World Cup in India. The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Four with the leading two in the standings contesting the final in Colombo on September 17.

The Asia Cup is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments in the world and is contested by the top eight teams in Asia. It is a hotly contested tournament and is always a thrilling spectacle. The opening ceremony is sure to be a grand affair and will set the tone for the tournament.

