Asia Cup 2023 begins Wednesday, Pakistan vs. Nepal in Multan.

Asia Cup format now 50 overs, not T20 like last year.

Teams use Asia Cup to prepare for World Cup in October.

Advertisement

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 is set to commence on Wednesday, featuring co-hosts Pakistan and Nepal in a face-off in Multan. Prior to the match, an inaugural ceremony is scheduled in Multan to officially mark the commencement of this significant continental tournament. Having been claimed by Sri Lanka in the previous year under the T20 format, this year’s Asia Cup returns to the 50-over format. This edition also provides a final opportunity for the cricketing powerhouses of Asia to assess each other’s strengths ahead of the impending World Cup in India, scheduled for October.

During the tournament, the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, a crucial phase where the leading two teams in the standings will eventually compete in the final, set to take place in Colombo on September 17th. As the excitement builds around this sporting spectacle, the Asia Cup not only showcases intense matches but also serves as a platform for teams to gauge their preparedness and strategies for the upcoming World Cup. The return to the longer 50-over format adds a unique dimension, and cricket fans eagerly await the clashes between nations in this prestigious event.

When will the Opening Ceremony for the Asia Cup 2023 take place?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 30.

Where will the Opening Ceremony for the Asia Cup 2023 take place?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan.

Advertisement

When will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will start before the first match, which will begin at 3 PM.

Which television networks will air the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted on the A Sports, PTV Sports and Geo Super.