Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing

Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing

Articles
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing

Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing

Advertisement

The official schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup has been announced, with the tournament to be played jointly in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament will start on August 30 and will run until September 17.

The six teams competing in the tournament are Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal. They will be divided into two groups of three, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Fours. The top two teams from the Super Fours will then compete in the final.

The tournament will start with Pakistan hosting Nepal in Multan. The marquee India-Pakistan clash will be held in Kandy on September 2. If both teams qualify for the Super Fours, they will meet at the same venue again on September 10.

The final will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan matches in the 2023 Asia Cup schedule:

Advertisement
  • Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan, Pakistan, August 30, 2:30 pm
  • Pakistan vs India, Kandy, Sri Lanka, September 2, 3 pm
  • Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Lahore, Pakistan, September 3, 2:30 pm
  • Pakistan vs A1, Lahore, Pakistan, September 6, 2:30 pm
  • Pakistan vs A2, Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 10, 3 pm
    • Advertisement
  • Pakistan vs B1, Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 14, 3 pm

The Pakistan matches will be played in Multan and Lahore, Pakistan, and Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Pakistan vs India match is the most anticipated match of the tournament.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing
Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing

The 2023 Asia Cup will be played jointly in Pakistan and Sri...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story