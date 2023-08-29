Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing

The 2023 Asia Cup will be played jointly in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

The official schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup has been announced, with the tournament to be played jointly in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament will start on August 30 and will run until September 17.

The six teams competing in the tournament are Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal. They will be divided into two groups of three, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Fours. The top two teams from the Super Fours will then compete in the final.

The tournament will start with Pakistan hosting Nepal in Multan. The marquee India-Pakistan clash will be held in Kandy on September 2. If both teams qualify for the Super Fours, they will meet at the same venue again on September 10.

The final will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Here is the full schedule of the tournament:

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 2: Pakistan vs India, Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Lahore, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

September 4: India vs Nepal, Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 5: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Lahore, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

September 6: A1 vs B2, Lahore, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

September 9: B1 vs B2, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 10: A1 vs A2, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 12: A2 vs B1, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 14: A1 vs B1, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 15: A2 vs B2, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 17: Final (Super Fours 1 vs Super Fours 2), Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

The tournament is being played in a hybrid format, with four matches being played in Pakistan and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka. This is due to the ongoing political tensions between Pakistan and India.

The 2023 Asia Cup is a major tournament in the cricket calendar and is expected to be a closely contested affair. The teams will be vying for the title and a chance to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

