Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set 343-run Target for Nepal

In the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam won the coin toss and was chosen to bat in the tournament. This is Nepal’s first appearance in the Asia Cup. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, and both teams belong to Group A along with India. The top two teams from this group will advance to the Super 4 stage.

Rohit Paudel, the captain of Nepal, expressed that facing cricket powerhouses was a momentous occasion for his nation. Nepal earned a spot in the Asia Cup by defeating the United Arab Emirates in the qualifier’s final match.

Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed put on a solid partnership to help Pakistan post a challenging total of 343 runs against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener in Multan on Wednesday.

After the loss of four wickets for 66 runs, Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed came together and stabilized the innings. They put on a partnership of 250 runs for the fifth wicket, with Azam scoring 151 runs off 131 balls and Ahmed remaining unbeaten on 109 runs. Azam’s innings included 15 fours and two sixes, while Ahmed’s innings included 11 fours.

Following a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Afghanistan, Pakistan secured the top position in the International Cricket Council’s ODI rankings. Pakistan fielded a strong lineup in their starting eleven, including prominent players such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, forming a potent fast-paced bowling unit.

Playing XIs

Pakistan’s 2023 cricket team is led by Babar Azam, the current number one batsman in the world. The team also includes Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Rizwan, who are all world-class batsmen. Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan are the team’s all-rounders, while Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi are the main spin and fast bowlers, respectively. Haris Rauf is a young fast bowler who is expected to have a breakout season.

Nepal’s lineup includes Kushal Bhurtel, who will be opening, with Aasif Sheikh as the wicketkeeper. Rohit Paudel is the captain, while Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Lalit Rajbanshi complete the team composition.

