Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Nepal Schedule & Squad today, 30th August 2023

Nepal are captained by Rohit Paudel, who is a 20-year-old batsman.

Pakistan are captained by Babar Azam, who is the world’s number one ODI batsman.

The match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue. Advertisement

Nepal will make their Asia Cup debut on Wednesday when they take on Pakistan in Multan. The match is a historic occasion for Nepal, who are meeting Pakistan for the first time in any format.

Nepal’s presence at the Asia Cup is a validation of their rise as a cricketing force. They qualified for the tournament by winning the ACC Men’s Premier Cup in April-May, clinching the title ahead of teams such as UAE and Hong Kong.

Nepal have been in good form in recent months, winning 11 of their last 12 ODIs. They are currently ranked 15th in the ODI rankings, and are looking to make a statement in their Asia Cup debut.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are the defending champions of the Asia Cup. They will be looking to start their campaign with a win against Nepal, but they will be without their star batsman, Babar Azam, who is injured.

The match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM local time. Fans in Multan are advised to brave the temperatures, which are expected to be in the high 30s Celsius.