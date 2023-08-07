Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Released: Pakistan to Host Four Matches

The long-awaited Asia Cup 2023 schedule was revealed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday. The tournament will be jointly hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at venues in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, starting towards the end of this month.

All the matches, including the final, are scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm (PST), with the toss taking place at 2:00 pm (PST).

The opening match of the tournament will feature the hosts, Pakistan, facing Nepal, who are participating in the Asia Cup for the first time. This exciting match will take place on August 30 in Multan.

Here are the timings of Asia Cup matches

Group Stage

Aug 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan at 2:30 pm (PST)

Aug 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 2 – Pakistan vs India in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 4 – India vs Nepal in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 5 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

Sept 6 – A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 9 – B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 – A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 – A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 – Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

*Positions irrespective of teams’ positions after first round

– India will remain A 2

– If either of them (India and Pakistan) don’t qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position

– Sri Lanka will remain B1

– Bangladesh will remain B2

– If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don’t qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position

