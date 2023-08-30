Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Match Preview | Match 2

Although they have not been playing consistently well recently, they are still the defending champions of the Asia Cup and they recently swept the World Cup Qualifier. So, technically, they are still the same team that won those tournaments.

Sri Lanka’s bowling attack has been decimated by injuries. Four key bowlers are unavailable: Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Chameera, Kumara, and Madushanka are all fast bowlers who can bowl at speeds of over 145 kilometers per hour. Hasaranga is a leg spinner who was the leading wicket-taker in the Lanka Premier League.

Sri Lanka XI

The likely Sri Lanka XI consists of: 1. Dimuth Karunaratne, 2. Pathum Nissanka, 3. Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), 4. Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5. Charith Asalanka, 6. Dhananjaya de Silva, 7. Captain Dasun Shanaka, 8. Dushan Hemantha or Dunith Wellalage, 9. Maheesh Theekshana, 10. Binura Fernando, 11. Kasun Rajitha.

Anamul Haque has taken over from Litton. However, there’s a slight possibility that Tanzid Hasan might step in for Litton in the starting lineup, marking his ODI debut. An injury concern with his knee might lead to Mustafizur Rahman’s absence.

Bangladesh XI

Bangladesh’s likely playing XI could consist of Mohammad Naim, with Tanzid Hasan or Anamul Haque as the second opener. The lineup also includes Najmul Hossain Shanto, captain Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam.

Pitch and conditions

Pitch and weather conditions are expected to be similar to the Lanka Premier League (LPL), with varying pace providing opportunities for bowlers. Batting conditions might improve under lights. Weather-wise, it’s anticipated to be hot and humid, with a possibility of rain.

Stats and trivia

Notably, Bangladesh has played just one ODI at Pallekele, resulting in a victory against Sri Lanka in 2013. In ODI cricket, Sri Lanka holds the second-highest win percentage against Bangladesh at 81.63%, with only Pakistan having a higher percentage at 86.48%. However, Sri Lanka has lost four of their last ten matches against Bangladesh.

