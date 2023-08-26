Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023 Teams’ Arrival Dates in Pakistan Unveiled

Articles
Asia Cup 2023 Teams’ Arrival Dates in Pakistan Unveiled

  • Pakistan will arrive in Multan on Sunday, August 28.
  • Nepal will also arrive in Multan on Sunday, August 28.
  • Afghanistan will arrive in Lahore on August 28.
Pakistan is scheduled to arrive in Multan on Sunday, following the conclusion of a three-match One-Day International series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s cricket team, which is preparing to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener on August 30, is now training in Karachi. They will also leave for Multan on Sunday.

Afghanistan’s cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on August 28th. They will go via commercial airline from Colombo. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will arrive in Lahore on September 1st, on a chartered jet.

The Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan four times between August 30 and September 6. The first game will be held at Multan, with the remaining three taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Between August 30 and September 17, 2023, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup.

