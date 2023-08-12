Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023 tickets available on affordable rates in Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023 tickets available on affordable rates in Pakistan

  • Online ticket sales for Asia Cup commence.
  • Initial tickets available for matches in Pakistan.
  • First match on August 30 in Multan: Pakistan vs Nepal.
The Asia Cup ticket sales have begun online. Tickets are initially only available for matches played in Pakistan.

The first match will be played on August 30th at Multan Stadium between Pakistan and Nepal.

The matches against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online at bookme.pk.

The most costly ticket, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is 10 thousand rupees.

Furthermore, tickets are available in the following denominations: $8,500, $7,500, $6,500, $5,500, $4,500, $2,500, and $15,000.

Tickets will also be available to the general public on August 13th. International ticket sales will begin two days later.

