Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for Pakistan leg to be made available from August 12

Tickets for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will be available from August 12.

Tickets can be purchased at pcb.bookme.pk.

Ticket prices have been set at affordable rates.

Beginning on Saturday, August 12, tickets for the Pakistan leg of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will be available for purchase.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which will organize the event, announced in a press release on Friday that tickets would be available at pcb.bookme.pk.

“The ticket prices have been set at affordable rates keeping in view the return of the Asia Cup in Pakistan after 15 years so the fans can watch the Pakistan and Asian cricket stars in action up close,” the PCB stated.

“In the first phase, the prices for the VIP and Premium enclosures at the Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be unveiled. On the 76th Independence Day, the prices for the First Class and General enclosures will be announced.

“These announcements will be made through the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official social media channels.

“The details of the Sri Lanka leg tickets will be announced in due course.

“The hospitality boxes for the matches in Multan and Lahore will be available for sale and can be bought via a phone call at the PCB headquarters at 111 22 77 77.”

Complete schedule of Asia Cup

Group Stage

Aug 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan at 2:30 pm (PST)

Aug 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 2 – Pakistan vs India in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 4 – India vs Nepal in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 5 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

Sept 6 – A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 9 – B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 – A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 – A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 – A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 – Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

