Australia, New Zealand eager to host FIFA Men’s World Cup

New Zealand Football is eager to host the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

New Zealand will cooperate with FIFA to find a solution to the stadium problem.

The 2026 Men’s World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Advertisement

According to Chief Executive Andrew Pragnell, New Zealand Football is eager to host the FIFA Men’s World Cup alongside Australia given the success of the current Women’s tournament.

In Australia and New Zealand, the first 32-team Women’s World Cup has drawn record crowds.

“We are both obviously rapt with how the tournament has gone,” Pragnell told New Zealand news website Stuff.

“FIFA are over the moon and couldn’t be happier also. We’ve shown what we always knew — that we would host the best ever Women’s World Cup.

“It’s only natural that at some time in the future we would host a men’s World Cup.

“It’s likely to be some sort of Asia-Pacific partnership, and I would see Australia and NZ as a foundation of that, for sure.”

Advertisement

James Johnson, the head of Football Australia, has previously stated on numerous times that Australia would prefer to host the men’s World Cup but that it would require stadiums that met FIFA standards.

For group stage games, 60,000 for the last four contests, and 80,000 for the championship game, the hosts must have a minimum of 40,000 seats available.

The only stadium in New Zealand with enough space for group games is Auckland’s 50,000-seat Eden Park.

Pragnell stated that New Zealand will cooperate with FIFA to find a solution to the stadium problem.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see a scenario where infrastructure is built that wouldn’t be used again,” he said.

“From our experiences with FIFA in this World Cup, they are willing to work with you and be flexible.”

Advertisement

The United States, Canada, and Mexico will co-host the 2026 Men’s World Cup.

Also Read Women World Cup: England thrashes China 6-1 to set up Nigeria clash in knockout stage England defeated China 6-1 in the FIFA Women's World Cup. Lauren James...