Australian legend Mike Hussey names players who must fire for World Cup win

Mike Hussey believes Australia has a good chance of winning the World Cup.

Hussey believes Australia’s continuity and experience will be key to their success.

Hussey also said that Australia will need all of their players to contribute.

Australia legend Mike Hussey believes his former team has a good chance of winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India this year and has named the players who must perform well if they are to achieve an unprecedented sixth title.

Hussey won a World Cup with Australia in the West Indies in 2007, and he recently played a key role in England’s first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup win as part of their coaching staff.

While Australia fell short in the most recent edition of the 50-over showcase, losing to eventual champions England in 2019, Hussey believes the fact that the majority of their squad is intact from that event should be a huge plus this time around.

“I think Australia’s got a great chance as they have kept a (large) group of players together for a period of time now,” Hussey said.

“They all know their roles pretty well and they’ve got a bit of continuity in their team as well.

“I think they’ve been trying a few little different things. They performed well in the series (in March) against India in Indian conditions and that will give them enormous confidence coming into the World Cup.

“And Australia has a great history in World Cup events. So, I know they will be very determined to do extremely well.

“There’s so many great teams. It’s hard to pick a favourite but I think Australia will give themselves a big chance to be right up there.”

Australia was the first team to announce their squad for this year’s World Cup, leaving out star batter Marnus Labuschagne and including uncapped spinner Tanveer Sangha in a group of 18 players that will need to be reduced to 15 before the cut-off date on September 28.

Hussey believes spin will be a huge impact on the subcontinent grounds teams will face during the World Cup in India, and has named Australia’s greatest slow bowler as a key piece in their title chances.

“Adam Zampa could play a big role for Australia throughout the tournament,” Hussey said.

“He has been really good over the last few years.

“And I think Mitch Marsh is someone that can certainly have a big impact. He has been given a great role, batting in the top three now and he is playing with enormous confidence. So, if he gets his confidence up, he can be a really tough man to stop.”

However, Hussey understands that it will take more than a handful of players to fire if Australia is to win another World Cup, and that all team members must contribute during the six-week competition.

“You can’t rely on just one of two key players to win you a World Cup and it’s going to take a collective effort,” Hussey added.

“But I think for Australia to do really well, they need their big guns to really step up and I guess when you think of that, you think of Steve Smith and Pat Cummins.”

