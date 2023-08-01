Babar Azam overwhelmed by Sri Lankan fans’ love

Advertisement Babar Azam expressed his gratitude to his fans in Sri Lanka.

He is convinced that opportunity to play in Sri Lankan conditions.

Pakistan is scheduled to participate in a three-match ODI series.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistani cricket team, is currently playing for Colombo Strikers in the fourth season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). He expressed his gratitude to his fans in Sri Lanka for their overwhelming support during the tournament.

“I received massive love which I didn’t expect,” said Babar while speaking to the media after leading his side to its first victory on Monday.

“Even during our Test series, we used to receive lots of love from the fans. It feels so good when you get support from different countries. I will try my best to give back all their love by taking selfies with them,” he added.

Babar is convinced that the opportunity to play in Sri Lankan conditions will provide them with valuable experience ahead of the Asia Cup, which will be followed by the World Cup in India.

“I think we are having a great learning experience in these conditions, especially before Asia Cup and World Cup,” he said.

“These experiences will help us in the Asia Cup and World Cup,” he added.

Prior to the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, Pakistan is scheduled to participate in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The series will take place in Hambantota and Colombo.

The Asia Cup will begin with Pakistan’s first match on August 30 in Multan. Subsequently, they will travel to Sri Lanka to play against their traditional rivals in the second match on September 2.

