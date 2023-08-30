Bangladesh suffers huge setback ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Liton Das has been forced to withdraw from the Asia Cup.

Anamul Haque Bijoy has been named as Das’s replacement.

The tournament will be played in a 50-over format.

Bangladesh faced a significant setback on the opening day of the Asia Cup, as their wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a viral fever.

Das, who was dealing with the illness, was unable to travel to Sri Lanka for Bangladesh’s initial match in Pallekele.

To fill the void left by Das, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s National Selection Panel has designated 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque Bijoy as his replacement. Bijoy is expected to join the squad in Sri Lanka later today.

The 2023 Asia Cup is set to take place in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

However, it’s noteworthy that not all Asia Cup matches will be held in Pakistan, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declined to send their team to Pakistan due to security concerns.

In terms of team composition, Pakistan finds itself in Group A alongside Nepal and India, whereas Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

The tournament’s structure includes four matches hosted in Pakistan, with the remaining nine, including the final, occurring in Sri Lanka.

Traditionally alternating between T20 and ODI formats since 2016, the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will switch to the 50-over format. This adjustment aims to provide teams with better preparation for the forthcoming World Cup in India later this year.

India carries the title of defending champions in the 50-over Asia Cup category, securing the championship in the most recent edition held in 2018.

