Barcelona midfielder Pedri suffers thigh injury in training

  • Pedri has sustained a right quadriceps injury.
  • This is the second time Pedri has been injured this year.
  • Pedri’s absence is a blow to Barcelona.
Barcelona’s midfielder Pedri Gonzalez has been confirmed to have sustained a thigh injury, as announced by the club on Thursday.

While the exact duration of his absence was not specified by the club, sources indicate that he is expected to be sidelined for a period of four weeks.

“Pedri has sustained a right quadriceps injury. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return,” the club said in an official statement.

FC Barcelona is facing challenges with injuries, as defender Ronald Araujo is now also sidelined for a month due to a leg injury. In the absence of Pedri, who is out due to injury, head coach Xavi Hernandez will have four midfielders to rely on during this period.

The quartet of Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi will vie for the starting position. Xavi seems inclined to choose the first three due to their effective synergy.

It’s worth highlighting that Pedri holds a crucial role for Xavi’s team. He played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s successful league campaign last season, frequently scoring decisive goals.

In their recent league match against Cadiz, Pedri showcased his significance by netting the opening goal in the 82nd minute.

Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo, the Manchester City full-back, is on the verge of joining Barcelona. Sport reports that Cancelo is set to arrive in Barcelona and might even make his debut against Osasuna on September 3rd.

Although the transition is progressing, the negotiations between the two clubs are not yet finalized, with certain details still pending. Barcelona’s latest proposal, which includes a loan arrangement with a €25 million purchase option, seems to have satisfied Manchester City’s board.

However, a local journalist suggests that the purchase option could hinge on Barcelona advancing to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

